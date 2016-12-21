Interstate 5 in L.A. County Features New Carpool Lanes, Interchange Improvements
California's much-used Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County is getting a makeover. Also, two major Caltrans projects totaling $471 million will provide new carpool lanes and interchange improvements from Glendale north to Burbank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,691
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|3 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|5 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|2
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|5 hr
|Poo-Bear
|41
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|6 hr
|Poo-Bear
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|6 hr
|Poo-Bear
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC