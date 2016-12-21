Interstate 5 in L.A. County Features ...

Interstate 5 in L.A. County Features New Carpool Lanes, Interchange Improvements

California's much-used Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County is getting a makeover. Also, two major Caltrans projects totaling $471 million will provide new carpool lanes and interchange improvements from Glendale north to Burbank.

