There are on the USA Today story from Thursday Dec 8, titled How to avoid these Top 5 holiday spending pitfalls. In it, USA Today reports that:

How to avoid these Top 5 holiday spending pitfalls Shopping can take a toll on your finances, but knowing pitfalls can help you avoid them Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2h0KZ1d Santa Claus greets shoppers outside the J.C. Penney store at the Glendale Galleria shopping mall in Glendale, Calif., in this file photo With the average consumer planning to spend hundreds on gifts this season, shopping can take a toll on your finances. It happens to the best of us: We make lists, look at our finances, come up with a total number we're comfortable spending -- and then toss it all out the window.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.