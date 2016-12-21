Green energy producers hopeful despit...

Green energy producers hopeful despite Trump's coal promise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KFBB

Renewable energy developers say they're hopeful about the future despite Presid... . FILE - In this March 23, 2010, file photo, installers from California Green Design install solar electrical panels on the roof of a home in Glendale, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 49 min Obama would have WON 20,753
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Anonymous 32,688
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 49
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 10 hr EVille Ed 2
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 21 hr Christian Taliban 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 21 hr Momhearts 31
its a fact Wed afriend 4
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC