Glendale police officers honored for rescuing woman from burning house
For Glendale police officer Jimmy Mercado, adrenaline took over as he rushed to rescue a 78-year-old woman from a burning house. During a news conference Tuesday, Mercado recalled powering through a second-degree burn injury a day earlier, and picking up the elderly woman from a two-story balcony before handing her to another officer.
