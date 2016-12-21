Fwd: Glendale Hires Meridian Consultants for Armenian American Museum Site Environmental Analysis
The City of Glendale has hired Meridian Consultants to perform the environmental analysis for the proposed improvements to the Central Park block, including the potential construction of a new public parking garage, reconfiguration of existing public parking facilities, and development of the Armenian American Museum. These improvements are commonly referred to as the Central Park Block Project.
