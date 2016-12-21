Famed S.F. attorney Tony Serra to represent Ghost Ship leader

Famed San Francisco attorney J. Tony Serra has been retained to represent Derick Almena, leader of the art collective at the Ghost Ship warehouse that burned down Dec. 2, 2016, killing 36 people. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, Serra, as lead attorney for Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, speaks to the gathered media at the Federal Building in San Francisco following the conviction of his client on all counts he faced.

