Famed S.F. attorney Tony Serra to represent Ghost Ship leader
Famed San Francisco attorney J. Tony Serra has been retained to represent Derick Almena, leader of the art collective at the Ghost Ship warehouse that burned down Dec. 2, 2016, killing 36 people. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, Serra, as lead attorney for Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, speaks to the gathered media at the Federal Building in San Francisco following the conviction of his client on all counts he faced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|12 hr
|Allepo HISTORY
|12
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|12 hr
|BooHoo
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Check this out
|17 hr
|Nicole
|1
|thinking (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|9
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Trojan
|32,668
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC