Court rejects city of Burbank's appeal in racial discrimination case against police detective
Los Angeles Times, California Burbank Leader, California December 24, 2016 Saturday Court rejects city of Burbank's appeal in racial discrimination case against police detective by Andy Nguyen, Burbank Leader, Glendale, Calif. Dec. 24--A state appellate court this week rejected the city of Burbank's challenge to a 2012 jury verdict that awarded $150,000 to an Armenian-American police detective who said he'd suffered racial discrimination and harassment while on the job.
