Court rejects city of Burbank's appea...

Court rejects city of Burbank's appeal in racial discrimination case against police detective

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Los Angeles Times, California Burbank Leader, California December 24, 2016 Saturday Court rejects city of Burbank's appeal in racial discrimination case against police detective by Andy Nguyen, Burbank Leader, Glendale, Calif. Dec. 24--A state appellate court this week rejected the city of Burbank's challenge to a 2012 jury verdict that awarded $150,000 to an Armenian-American police detective who said he'd suffered racial discrimination and harassment while on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 51 min TV Producer 7
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr Coal is King 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr jjohn 20,745
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 7 hr TexVet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Anonymous 32,672
Http://miamicocatea.com 10 hr Click Monster 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... Sat Go Skate Day 3
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Glendale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC