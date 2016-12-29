300a and Counting! Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs Milestone Liver Transplant
It may be years before he knows he was the 300th pediatric liver transplant ever performed by doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Keck Medicine of University of Southern California. But one day he'll know his father Dejon Daniels went under the knife so that a portion of dad's liver could help him live a longer, healthier life.
