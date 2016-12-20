2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delega...

2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson today announced two outstanding high school students to represent California in the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program , sponsored by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Samuel Goidell of Davis , a senior at Davis Senior High School in the Davis Joint Unified School District, and Amira Chowdhury of Glendale , a junior at Herbert Hoover High School in the Glendale Unified School District, were selected for their outstanding scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and commitment to their schools and communities.

Viewpoint seo Team

Chino, CA

#1 Wednesday Dec 14
Samuel Goidell and Amira Chowdhury are perfect to represent the state of California is always a great honor for the students also this year we have a great sponsor: William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Hopefully our team at viewpointseo.com/glendale-seo/ can attend.
Hellary Cliton

Sunnyvale, CA

#2 Monday Dec 19
Noncents, when I was a youth I went down all the time!
