2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
There are 2 comments on the CA Dept of Education story from Friday Dec 9, titled 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced. In it, CA Dept of Education reports that:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson today announced two outstanding high school students to represent California in the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program , sponsored by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Samuel Goidell of Davis , a senior at Davis Senior High School in the Davis Joint Unified School District, and Amira Chowdhury of Glendale , a junior at Herbert Hoover High School in the Glendale Unified School District, were selected for their outstanding scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and commitment to their schools and communities.
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
Samuel Goidell and Amira Chowdhury are perfect to represent the state of California is always a great honor for the students also this year we have a great sponsor: William Randolph Hearst Foundation.
#2 Monday Dec 19
Noncents, when I was a youth I went down all the time!
