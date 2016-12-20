There are on the CA Dept of Education story from Friday Dec 9, titled 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced. In it, CA Dept of Education reports that:

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson today announced two outstanding high school students to represent California in the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program , sponsored by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Samuel Goidell of Davis , a senior at Davis Senior High School in the Davis Joint Unified School District, and Amira Chowdhury of Glendale , a junior at Herbert Hoover High School in the Glendale Unified School District, were selected for their outstanding scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and commitment to their schools and communities.

