Glendale casino to expand now that fight with state ended

The Tohono O'odham Nation announced Friday it will break ground on a major expansion by years' end. Tribal officials say the casino area will increase from 35,000 square feet to 75,000 square feet and poker, blackjack and bingo games will be added.

