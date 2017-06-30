Glendale casino to expand now that fight with state ended
The Tohono O'odham Nation announced Friday it will break ground on a major expansion by years' end. Tribal officials say the casino area will increase from 35,000 square feet to 75,000 square feet and poker, blackjack and bingo games will be added.
