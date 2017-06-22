Woman found dead after apartment fire...

Woman found dead after apartment fire in Glendale

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Woman found dead after apartment fire in Glendale Glendale Police discovered a deceased woman in an apartment shortly after a fire early Thursday morning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2txLgfR According to police, Glendale fire and Glendale police responded to a fire near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

