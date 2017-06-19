U2 will bring the Joshua Tree 2017 Tour to University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale with Beck
U2 will bring the Joshua Tree 2017 Tour to University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale with Beck U2 will bring the Joshua Tree 2017 Tour to University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale with Beck. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sL22Lr At Bonnaroo this year, U2 made their first headlining appearance at a U.S. music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|heat
|21 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC