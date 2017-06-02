State Picks New Provider Of Medical Rides For Medicaid Patients
In a move aimed at improving the quality of medical rides to sick children and adults on Medicaid , the state has begun negotiations with an Arizona-based contractor to take over a program that has been the subject of complaints from lawmakers and patient advocates. Problems with the current transportation broker, LogistiCare, included cabs arriving with random passengers to pick up child cancer patients with suppressed immune systems, in violation of doctors' "no-shared ride" orders; and parents and children missing appointments or stranded for hours when the rides never showed up or were late.
