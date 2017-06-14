Queen & Adam Lambert Scheduled For Upcoming "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Performance
According to the 1iota ticketing website, they will play a "Kimmel" outdoor mini-concert on June 22. Their tour opens in Glendale, Arizona the following day. At least one song from the mini-concert will be featured in a "Kimmel" episode, but it is worth noting that "Kimmel" performances do not always air the night they are taped.
