Queen & Adam Lambert Scheduled For Up...

Queen & Adam Lambert Scheduled For Upcoming "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Performance

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: FHWrestling.com

According to the 1iota ticketing website, they will play a "Kimmel" outdoor mini-concert on June 22. Their tour opens in Glendale, Arizona the following day. At least one song from the mini-concert will be featured in a "Kimmel" episode, but it is worth noting that "Kimmel" performances do not always air the night they are taped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr HotnPhx 1,160
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Tue Andreevich 127
F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl... Mon ABC15AZ 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) Mon Joe 408
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Sun Duffy moon 66
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,153
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 13 at 8:55AM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC