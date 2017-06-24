Photos: Queen + Adam Lambert at Gila ...

Photos: Queen + Adam Lambert at Gila River Arena in Glendale

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Adam Lambert kneels beneath Queen lead guitarist Brian May as they perform during the Queen + Adam Lambert concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. on June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... 8 hr Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
Jimmy Tabler Jun 23 Rider 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC