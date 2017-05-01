N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:0...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:01 09:54:17

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

As teenagers from dysfunctional families living in a low-income housing project in Tempe, Arizona, in the early 1990s, Jessie Con-ui and the neighborhood kids started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before turning to harder drugs, a former friend testified Monday. "It was our escape," Virginia Moore told jurors as the penalty phase of Con-ui's trial continued into another week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public School Problems? 7 hr HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 23 hr Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 23 hr Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 23 hr Roger 1
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 29 at 1:44AM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC