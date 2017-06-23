Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Glendale
A man who was crossing Bethany Home Road in Glendale was killed in a hit-and-run accident, police said. Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Glendale A man who was crossing Bethany Home Road in Glendale was killed in a hit-and-run accident, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|15 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Nick meds
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 23
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|Jun 23
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC