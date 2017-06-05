PD: Suspect arrested for multipe arme...

PD: Suspect arrested for multipe armed robberies

On June 2, Glendale police arrested a Bryce Williard Smith, 50, who is accused of using a box cutter or knife to rob several people in a 15 day period. Police say on April 1 Smith approached a 59-year-old woman, near 7th Street and Indian School Road, grabbed her purse and threatened her with a box cutter.

