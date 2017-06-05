PD: Suspect arrested for multipe armed robberies
On June 2, Glendale police arrested a Bryce Williard Smith, 50, who is accused of using a box cutter or knife to rob several people in a 15 day period. Police say on April 1 Smith approached a 59-year-old woman, near 7th Street and Indian School Road, grabbed her purse and threatened her with a box cutter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Bonamassa?
|1 hr
|Uticant
|1
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|6 hr
|Not a pruner
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|PrairieHippy
|51
|original and novelty documents to travel
|Fri
|denisberry
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|64
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC