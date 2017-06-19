Parents, newborn among six killed in ...

Parents, newborn among six killed in 25-car pileup in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A Phoenix couple and their newborn daughter were among six people killed in a massive pileup near the border of Arizona and New Mexico on Monday, according to police. Jose Elias Caraveo-Serrano, 30, Susana Caraveo, 29, and their 6-month-old daughter, Julissa, were killed in a 25-car pileup on Interstate 10 West while traveling home from New Mexico, according to ABC's Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr chuckles 1,164
heat Wed Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Tue OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Jun 19 Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Jun 19 Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 22 at 11:23AM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC