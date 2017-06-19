Parents, newborn among six killed in 25-car pileup in New Mexico
A Phoenix couple and their newborn daughter were among six people killed in a massive pileup near the border of Arizona and New Mexico on Monday, according to police. Jose Elias Caraveo-Serrano, 30, Susana Caraveo, 29, and their 6-month-old daughter, Julissa, were killed in a 25-car pileup on Interstate 10 West while traveling home from New Mexico, according to ABC's Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|chuckles
|1,164
|heat
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC