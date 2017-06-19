Parents, newborn among six killed in 25-car pileup in New Mexico

A Phoenix couple and their newborn daughter were among six people killed in a massive pileup near the border of Arizona and New Mexico on Monday, according to police. Jose Elias Caraveo-Serrano, 30, Susana Caraveo, 29, and their 6-month-old daughter, Julissa, were killed in a 25-car pileup on Interstate 10 West while traveling home from New Mexico, according to ABC's Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.