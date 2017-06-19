More
You can join 15-year-old Fiala Richard in making 160 camouflage quilts for three units of Luke Air Force Base who will soon be deployed to the Middle East. This act of kindness is all for the final pursuit of Fiala earning the Girl Scout Gold Award.
