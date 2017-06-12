Man pleads guilty in slaying outside western NY strip club
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing a businessman outside a Rochester strip club last spring. Christian Rodriguez was arrested by police in Glendale, Arizona, in October and charged with shooting 63-year-old David Bourne in the head in May 2016.
