Katy Perry breaks Twitter record, first to 100 million followers
Singer Katy Perry performs during halftime of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. On Friday, the pop star became the first person to reach 100 million followers, Twitter announced in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|10 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC