Glendale mom accused of smothering baby has history with DCS
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby has history with DCS DCS first became involved with Amber Sagarnaga in October 2015. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2stIRFv A Glendale mother who is accused of smothering her baby to death with a blanket had a history with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, according to an agency representative.
