Glendale mom Amber Sagarnaga was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after police said she covered her crying baby with a heavy comforter. Glendale mom accused of smothering 5-month-old baby to death Glendale mom Amber Sagarnaga was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after police said she covered her crying baby with a heavy comforter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.