Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer

GLENDALE, AZ - A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents. The June 6 indictment says David Dwight Reynolds was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co.

