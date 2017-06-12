Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer
GLENDALE, AZ - A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents. The June 6 indictment says David Dwight Reynolds was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co.
