Glendale: Grill fire spreads to house
Glendale: Grill fire spreads to house Glendale Fire is at the scene of a house fire that was caused by an out of control grill. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rU3omj The Glendale Fire Department was on scene of a house fire that started early Sunday morning after a fire spread from an outdoor grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Mon
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC