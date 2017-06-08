Former Cactus High School teacher Allen Scott Johnson pleaded guilty to charges he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2011. Former Glendale high school teacher sentenced to 5 years in student sex case Former Cactus High School teacher Allen Scott Johnson pleaded guilty to charges he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.