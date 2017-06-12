F-35s remain grounded at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Luke Air Force Base in Arizona is keeping its F-35 fighter jets grounded as it continues to investigate a series of incidents in which pilots reported symptoms of oxygen deprivation.
