F-35 flights halted at Ariz. base ove...

F-35 flights halted at Ariz. base over pilot health concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

The Air Force on Friday stopped flying F-35 fighter jets at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale after a series of incidents in which pilots reported symptoms of oxygen deprivation. F-35 flights halted at Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
original and novelty documents to travel 12 hr denisberry 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Thu Curious 64
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 6 chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
New guy at Quik food Mart on 83 Jun 5 Juancarlosmendez 1
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC