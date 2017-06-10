F-35 flights halted at Ariz. base over pilot health concerns
The Air Force on Friday stopped flying F-35 fighter jets at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale after a series of incidents in which pilots reported symptoms of oxygen deprivation. F-35 flights halted at Ariz.
