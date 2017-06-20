After being grounded for 11 days due to pilots complaining of hypoxia-like symptoms, F-35 fighter jets at Luke AFB will return to the air Wednesday. F-35 flight suspension at Luke AFB ends; cause of hypoxia not found After being grounded for 11 days due to pilots complaining of hypoxia-like symptoms, F-35 fighter jets at Luke AFB will return to the air Wednesday.

