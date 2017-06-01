Andres Bohn Reyes was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse in the 2014 deaths of his quadriplegic fiancee and her unborn child. Caregiver pleads not guilty in death of pregnant, quadriplegic fiancee Andres Bohn Reyes was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse in the 2014 deaths of his quadriplegic fiancee and her unborn child.

