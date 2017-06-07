Bethel Church to host - Harvest'

Bethel Church to host - Harvest'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Sentinel

Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Fairmont will be a host location for the Harvest America 2017 simulcast. The free event begins 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
original and novelty documents to travel 5 hr denisberry 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Thu Curious 64
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 6 chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
New guy at Quik food Mart on 83 Jun 5 Juancarlosmendez 1
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC