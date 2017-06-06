Associa Arizona Continues to Expand P...

Associa Arizona Continues to Expand Portfolio with Addition of Six New Clients

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Associa Arizona continues to expand their client list with the addition of six new communities that include Vista Montana Estates, Orange Grove Mobile Estates, Woodland Springs Association, Golfview Association, Cholla Cove and Pasqualetti Mountain Ranch. Vista Montana Estates is a residential community located in Tucson, Arizona comprised of 368 contemporary and Santa Fe style, single-family homes built between 2000 and 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People who lie in court Mon AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
New guy at Quik food Mart on 83 Mon Juancarlosmendez 1
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Sat Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC