Arizona Sen. Flake treads carefully as 2018 election looms
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to members of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce in Glendale, Ariz. Flake on Wednesday launched an effort to highlight the positive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona's economy even as President Donald Trump begins a renegotiation he promised during his election campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Mon
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC