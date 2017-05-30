Arizona Sen. Flake treads carefully as 2018 election looms

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to members of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce in Glendale, Ariz. Flake on Wednesday launched an effort to highlight the positive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona's economy even as President Donald Trump begins a renegotiation he promised during his election campaign.

