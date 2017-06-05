Arizona man arrested following collision in North Odessa
A 33-year-old Arizona man was arrested on charges of child endangerment after he reportedly lost control of full-size SUV and collided into a parked truck Wednesday in front of a north Odessa home, a city spokesperson said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Jun 5
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC