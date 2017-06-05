Arizona man arrested following collis...

Arizona man arrested following collision in North Odessa

A 33-year-old Arizona man was arrested on charges of child endangerment after he reportedly lost control of full-size SUV and collided into a parked truck Wednesday in front of a north Odessa home, a city spokesperson said Thursday.

