Adam Lambert Continues to Prove He's Queen's Ideal New Frontman at L.A. Show

Queen and Adam Lambert perform during the North American Tour kickoff at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Queen + Adam Lambert experiment -- which began tentatively in 2012, three years after the legendary U.K. band joined the American Idol finalist on stage during the show's season finale, and has been touring the globe for much of the half-decade since -- has now been fine-tuned, to the point where it should really be a permanent partnership.

