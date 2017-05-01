Adam Lambert Continues to Prove He's ...

Adam Lambert Continues to Prove He's Queen's Ideal New Frontman at L.A. Show

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Billboard

Queen and Adam Lambert perform during the North American Tour kickoff at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Queen + Adam Lambert experiment -- which began tentatively in 2012, three years after the legendary U.K. band joined the American Idol finalist on stage during the show's season finale, and has been touring the globe for much of the half-decade since -- has now been fine-tuned, to the point where it should really be a permanent partnership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 9 hr chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) 23 hr Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Mon Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with. Jun 29 Ash 1
K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat Jun 29 Ash 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC