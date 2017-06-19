Adam Lambert And Queen Kick Off Tour ...

Adam Lambert And Queen Kick Off Tour In Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: World News Report

Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their North American tour Friday evening at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. According to live reports, the concert began with "We Will Rock You" and concluded with "We Are the Champions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weather 3 hr anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Sat Charles Harrison 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,165
Jimmy Tabler Fri Rider 1
heat Jun 21 Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Jun 20 OlllllO 3
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC