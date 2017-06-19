Adam Lambert And Queen Kick Off Tour In Arizona
Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their North American tour Friday evening at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. According to live reports, the concert began with "We Will Rock You" and concluded with "We Are the Champions."
