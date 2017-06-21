A U2 coup for UOP Stadium: Joshua Tree Tour coming to Glendale
Irish rock band U2 has added some dates to its big stadium tour. That includes University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale which has been added to U2's The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heat
|32 min
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|16 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC