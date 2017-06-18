2 Phoenix officers injured after rollover crash
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tgJeR5 Three people including two Phoenix police officers were injured and transported to the hospital after a rollover collision in West Phoenix early Sunday morning, officials said. Shortly after 4 a.m., a collision involving an officer and a civilian was reported near 35th and Glendale avenues, said Phoenix Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|17 hr
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Ozy
|68
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Fri
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|Jun 15
|Utican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC