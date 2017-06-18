2 Phoenix officers injured after rollover crash

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tgJeR5 Three people including two Phoenix police officers were injured and transported to the hospital after a rollover collision in West Phoenix early Sunday morning, officials said. Shortly after 4 a.m., a collision involving an officer and a civilian was reported near 35th and Glendale avenues, said Phoenix Fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.