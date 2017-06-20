Options for build-your-own burger and pizza expand in the West Valley with the opening of Smashburger in Peoria, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Glendale. 2 fast-casual restaurant chains expand in West Valley Options for build-your-own burger and pizza expand in the West Valley with the opening of Smashburger in Peoria, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza in Glendale.

