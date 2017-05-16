Union's 'Expose Walmart' tour launches in Phoenix Tour aims to spotlight the megastore's low wages, taxpayer waste and excessive calls for police. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rkj52N Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo speaks during a protest of Walmart on May 15, 2017, at the Phoenix Police Department in downtown Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.