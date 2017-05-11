UNEXPECTED Production Team Says ?See it Before it Hits BIG!?
According to Costumer Allison Bauer, John Pero vich 's new play, unexpected, "follows a mother and her three daughters as she tries to protect them from the pain and heartache of love. Coupled with a mysterious merchant, a love sick boy next door, a snake-charming girl, and a mysterious flying man, the daughters go on a journey to discover their own truths about love," she said.
