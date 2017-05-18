Two men arrested for stealing diabeti...

Two men arrested for stealing diabetic test strips

Wednesday May 17 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

GLENDALE, AZ - Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix. The robbery happened April 18 at a CVS on 35th and Glendale avenues .

