Turner Sports Selects Condit to Create Temporary Structure for the...
After a competitive RFP process, Turner Sports selected Condit to create a temporary structure for the 2017 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championships in Glendale, Arizona March 31- April 3. The temporary structure was used as a hospitality and sponsorship activation space for the Tip-Off Tailgate outdoor pre-game event. Design and planning began in late 2016 with a two-week construction period before the event.
