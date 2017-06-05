Turner Sports Selects Condit to Creat...

Turner Sports Selects Condit to Create Temporary Structure for the...

Thursday May 25 Read more: Exhibitor Online

After a competitive RFP process, Turner Sports selected Condit to create a temporary structure for the 2017 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championships in Glendale, Arizona March 31- April 3. The temporary structure was used as a hospitality and sponsorship activation space for the Tip-Off Tailgate outdoor pre-game event. Design and planning began in late 2016 with a two-week construction period before the event.

