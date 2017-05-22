Train, car crash in Glendale at Grand Avenue
No one was injured when a car and train collided. The intersection of Grand Avenue and Bethany Home was closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|Wed
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,157
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|May 29
|Mariea888h at gmail
|4
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|are the goodwill stores really nonprofit? what ... (Jan '15)
|May 28
|tim bennett
|14
|Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy shares secrets o... (Mar '12)
|May 27
|bomara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC