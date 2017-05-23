The Latest: Prosecutor: Caregiver 'di...

The Latest: Prosecutor: Caregiver 'did absolutely nothing'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated booking photo released by Maricopa County Sheriff shows a Andres Bohn Reyes. Court documents released Friday, May 19, 2017, say 28-year-old Andres Bohn Reyes was arrested Wednesday, May 17, 2017 on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child or vulnerable adult in the 2014 deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Mon Scarlet 35
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Mon Scarlet 2
Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med... May 22 Joe Smith 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 20 chuckles 1,155
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) May 17 Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 16 Paul Bradford 50
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC