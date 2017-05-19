Texas chicken chain opening latest Valley restaurant in Gilbert
Bush's Chicken is cooking up a second restaurant in the Phoenix area. The Texas-based chain's latest Valley location will open May 22 at 2505 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
