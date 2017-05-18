Settlement ends long-running dispute over Glendale casino
The state of Arizona and a southern Arizona tribe say a lawsuit settlement will allow the tribe to operate full-fledged Indian gambling and sell alcohol at its casino in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale but bar it from opening more gambling operations in metropolitan Phoenix. The agreement announced Wednesday between Gov. Doug Ducey and the Tohono O'odham Nation ends a yearslong dispute over the tribe's Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale.
