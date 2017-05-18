Settlement ends long-running dispute ...

Settlement ends long-running dispute over Glendale casino

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

The state of Arizona and a southern Arizona tribe say a lawsuit settlement will allow the tribe to operate full-fledged Indian gambling and sell alcohol at its casino in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale but bar it from opening more gambling operations in metropolitan Phoenix. The agreement announced Wednesday between Gov. Doug Ducey and the Tohono O'odham Nation ends a yearslong dispute over the tribe's Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Wed Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 16 Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) May 16 A sinner but is s... 125
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 16 chuckles 1,154
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) May 16 Johnny 125
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC