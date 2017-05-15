Saints expected to sign Drew Iddings as an offensive guard: source
Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Drew Iddings pulls down Arizona Cardinals' Jake Coker for a sack during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. A versatile player made his mark during the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp over the weekend and is set to be rewarded for his efforts.
