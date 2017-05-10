NB I-17 closed between Glendale this weekend 14 mins ago

NB I-17 closed between Glendale this ...

NB I-17 closed between Glendale this weekend

Friday May 12 Read more: ABC15.com

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavier traffic due to the freeway closure. Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for rubberized asphalt paving.

Glendale, AZ

