NB I-17 closed between Glendale this weekend 14 mins ago
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavier traffic due to the freeway closure. Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for rubberized asphalt paving.
